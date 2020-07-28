Montgomery allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits Monday while striking out one batter in the win over Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.

Montgomery allowed all five runs in a brutal second frame, including a three-run blast from JaCoby Jones. Fortunately, the Royals caught fire at the plate, scoring 14 runs and preventing the 31-year-old from being tagged with a loss. Montgomery should take the mound again Sunday afternoon at home against the White Sox.