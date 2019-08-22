Montgomery (3-6) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Orioles.

Montgomery was burned by the long ball as he allowed three homers, accounting for four of his five earned runs. He had been on a strong run entering Wednesday's start, allowing only seven earned runs across 27.1 innings with 26 punchouts in his last five starts. He'll look to bounceback in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Athletics.