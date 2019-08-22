Royals' Mike Montgomery: Crushed by Orioles
Montgomery (3-6) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Orioles.
Montgomery was burned by the long ball as he allowed three homers, accounting for four of his five earned runs. He had been on a strong run entering Wednesday's start, allowing only seven earned runs across 27.1 innings with 26 punchouts in his last five starts. He'll look to bounceback in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Athletics.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Outduels Thor for win•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Whiffs 12 over seven scoreless•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Fans season-high seven in loss•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Knocked around by Blue Jays•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Surrenders one run in no-decision•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Takes loss in Kansas City debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...