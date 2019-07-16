Montgomery was traded from the Cubs to the Royals on Monday in exchange for Martin Maldonado, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery has struggled out of the bullpen this season for Chicago, posting a 5.67 ERA and 1.78 WHIP with 18 strikeouts across 27 innings. After surrendering eight runs over his last three appearances (eight frames), a change of scenery may be just what the southpaw needs to get back on track.