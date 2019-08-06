Royals' Mike Montgomery: Fans season-high seven in loss
Montgomery (1-5) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out seven as the Royals were downed 7-5 by the Red Sox.
A Nicky Lopez error in the third inning didn't help the cause, but Montgomery did record a season high in strikeouts while tossing 90 pitches (54 strikes). The lefty is still looking for his first win as a Royal, and he's take a 6.02 ERA and 30:16 K:BB through 43.1 innings into his next start Saturday in Detroit.
