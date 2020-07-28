Montgomery was placed on the injured list with a strained lat Tuesday.
Montgomery's poor health could partially explain his poor season debut, in which he allowed five runs (three earned) in just two innings in a start against the Tigers. It's not clear when he's expected to return.
