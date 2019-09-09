Royals' Mike Montgomery: Hit hard in Miami
Montgomery (2-6) gave up five runs on eight hits and zero walks while striking out two in four innings Sunday in Miami. He took the loss.
Montgomery has been averaging a blowup outing every third time out over his past six starts, mixing in a handful of very effective starts in between the poor ones. While he has shown an ability to be a quality fantasy streamer, this rough showing against a Marlins team that ranks dead last in the majors with a 76 wRC+ should make fantasy owners wary about deploying him, especially in shallower leagues. He faces the team with the best offense in baseball (123 wRC+) when the Astros come to town next weekend.
