Montgomery (1-4) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings, striking out four and walking one as the Royals fell 9-2.

Montgomery limited the Indians to one earned over five innings in his last start, but he couldn't keep it rolling in this contest, as he found himself unable to work out of the fifth inning before departing after yielding four runs and tossing 78 pitches. He's given up 10 earned runs over his first 11.1 innings with the Royals, but his rotation spot figures to remain safe for the moment given that he's still adjusting to a starting role after coming out of the bullpen for the Cubs before he was traded.