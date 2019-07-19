Montgomery will only throw 40-45 pitches Friday against Cleveland, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery needs to build up his stamina after pitching in relief all season. He won't be a particularly interesting fantasy option Friday due to his limited workload and will have to improve significantly on both his 14.6 percent strikeout rate and 10.6 percent walk rate if he's to have much value as a starter the rest of the season.

