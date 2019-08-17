Royals' Mike Montgomery: Outduels Thor for win
Montgomery (3-5) picked up the win in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Mets, giving up an unearned run on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three.
The dominance the southpaw flashed in his last start disappeared, but he was still stingy enough to outduel a resurgent Noah Syndergaard. Montgomery now sports a 3.68 ERA and 27:5 K:BB through six starts and 29.1 innings since joining the Royals, and he'll look for his third straight win in Baltimore on Wednesday.
