Royals' Mike Montgomery: Pitches well in no-decision
Montgomery held the Tigers to one run in 5.2 innings Tuesday but did not factor into the decision. He allowed six hits and one walk while striking out five.
Montgomery has now given up one run or less in four of his last five starts but was kept out of the win column Tuesday due to a leaky Kansas City bullpen. The southpaw limited Detroit to a single third-inning run while falling one out short of his fourth quality start of the season. Montgomery holds a 4.42 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 59:25 K:BB across 73.1 innings with the Cubs and Royals this season and will next head to Miami to face the Marlins on Sunday.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Tough-luck loss against Oakland•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Crushed by Orioles•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Outduels Thor for win•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Whiffs 12 over seven scoreless•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Fans season-high seven in loss•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Knocked around by Blue Jays•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...