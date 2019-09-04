Montgomery held the Tigers to one run in 5.2 innings Tuesday but did not factor into the decision. He allowed six hits and one walk while striking out five.

Montgomery has now given up one run or less in four of his last five starts but was kept out of the win column Tuesday due to a leaky Kansas City bullpen. The southpaw limited Detroit to a single third-inning run while falling one out short of his fourth quality start of the season. Montgomery holds a 4.42 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 59:25 K:BB across 73.1 innings with the Cubs and Royals this season and will next head to Miami to face the Marlins on Sunday.