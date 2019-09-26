Royals' Mike Montgomery: Posts no-decision in loss
Montgomery did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's loss to the Braves, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings.
After recording two outs in the fifth inning, Montgomery quickly unraveled. He walked Ozzie Albies, then gave up an RBI double to Josh Donaldson and an RBI single to Nick Markakis before getting yanked. The left-hander was making his 13th start for Kansas City, during which he went just 2-7. Even still, Montgomery has a good chance at returning to the Royals' rotation next season. He finishes the year with a 4.64 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 33 appearances.
