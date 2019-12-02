Montgomery and the Royals avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.1 million deal Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery didn't have the smoothest of seasons in 2019, as his ERA slipped to 4.95 in 91 innings between the Royals and the Cubs after coming in below 4.00 in each of the three previous years. He'll likely have a chance to get back on track in the Royals' rotation in 2020.