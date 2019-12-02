Royals' Mike Montgomery: Re-signs with Royals
Montgomery and the Royals avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.1 million deal Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery didn't have the smoothest of seasons in 2019, as his ERA slipped to 4.95 in 91 innings between the Royals and the Cubs after coming in below 4.00 in each of the three previous years. He'll likely have a chance to get back on track in the Royals' rotation in 2020.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Posts no-decision in loss•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Struggles again in no-decision•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Can't find plate in loss•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Hit hard in Miami•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Royals' Mike Montgomery: Tough-luck loss against Oakland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...