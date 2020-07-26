Montgomery is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander at one point lined up to start the second game of the season against the Indians, but he'll end up taking the mound Monday in a more favorable matchup. The 31-year-old had a 4.64 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB over 64 innings (13 starts) after being acquired by the Royals in July last year.
