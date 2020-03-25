Royals' Mike Montgomery: Shaky during spring training
Montgomery gave up five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five in seven innings (three appearances) this spring.
It wasn't a great spring training for Montgomery, but his spot in the middle of the Royals' rotation appears safe. He built up to 55 pitches in his final spring outing and should be ready to go when play resumes.
