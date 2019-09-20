Montgomery did not factor into the decision against Minnesota on Thursday, pitching four innings and giving up five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three.

While Montgomery's control was vastly improved over his previous appearance in which he allowed five walks, he was roughed up by a potent Twins offense that launched three home runs against him. The rough outing marked the third time in Montgomery's last six starts in which he has given up five runs, a period in which his ERA has ballooned from 3.68 to 5.00. He'll look for better results when he takes on Atlanta on Wednesday at home in his next scheduled start.