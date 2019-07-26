Royals' Mike Montgomery: Surrenders one run in no-decision
Montgomery hurled five innings and gave up one run on five hits and one walk but did not factor into the decision against Cleveland on Thursday.
After giving up five runs in two innings in his previous appearance against the Indians, Montgomery was much more effective Thursday, yielding a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor but proceeding to keep runs off the scoreboard for the remainder of his outing. He did not collect any strikeouts and allowed at least one baserunner in every inning but successfully prevented Kansas City from stringing together hits. The 30-year-old is still getting stretched out after spending most of the season in the Cubs' bullpen but looks to have a set spot in the Kansas City rotation. He'll face Toronto on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.
