Royals' Mike Montgomery: Takes loss in Kansas City debut
Montgomery (1-3) was hit with the loss after allowing five runs on six hits while striking out one over two innings Friday night against the Indians.
Montgomery didn't fare well in his first outing with his new club, surrendering one run in the first inning followed by four more in the third prior to being removed from the contest. After pitching out of Chicago's bullpen for the first half of the 2019 campaign, the Royals will need to stretch him back out to a starting role, which is why he was capped at 45 pitches Friday. The 30-year-old owns a 6.83 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 29 innings this season.
