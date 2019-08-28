Montgomery (3-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Royals fell 2-1 to the A's, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out six.

The southpaw righted the ship after a rough first inning that featured two infield singles, a two-out error by Cheslor Cuthbert and then a bases-loaded walk, but that run proved to be the difference. Montgomery has a 3.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB through eight starts and 40.2 innings since joining the Kansas City rotation, and he'll look for more run support in his next outing Sept. 3, at home against the Tigers.

More News
Our Latest Stories