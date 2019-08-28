Royals' Mike Montgomery: Tough-luck loss against Oakland
Montgomery (3-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Royals fell 2-1 to the A's, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out six.
The southpaw righted the ship after a rough first inning that featured two infield singles, a two-out error by Cheslor Cuthbert and then a bases-loaded walk, but that run proved to be the difference. Montgomery has a 3.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB through eight starts and 40.2 innings since joining the Kansas City rotation, and he'll look for more run support in his next outing Sept. 3, at home against the Tigers.
