Montgomery (2-5) earned the win after recording 12 strikeouts over seven shutout innings Saturday at Detroit. He allowed four hits and zero walks.

Montgomery had only 30 strikeouts over 43.1 innings this season prior to Saturday, but he generated 21 swinging strikes while allowing only four singles to the Tigers. The 30-year-old has a 5.19 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 42:16 K:BB this season and lines up to pitch next weekend against the Mets.