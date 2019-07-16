Royals' Mike Montgomery: Will enter KC rotation
Montgomery will join Kansas City's rotation and start Friday's game against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery has struggled out of the bullpen with the Cubs in 2019, so the Royals have elected to stretch him back out to a starting role following the trade. It's unclear how long he'll be able to go Friday, considering he's been used as a reliever so far this season. The lefty made 19 starts in 2018 while with Chicago.
