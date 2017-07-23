Royals' Mike Moustakas: Adds two homers to career-high total

Moustaskas went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's comeback victory over the White Sox.

With all the talk surrounding Aaron Judge and his 31 home runs, you'd be hard-pressed to find many casual fans that know which AL player is ranked second behind the Yankees' rookie. Moustakas' two-homer night, and third blast in his last two games, puts him just three shots back of Judge on the season, and third overall in MLB. The third baseman's 62 RBI are 10th best in the AL, and his .566 slugging percentage ranks fifth through 87 games. Now in his seventh MLB campaign, Moustakas is having a breakout season that makes him a must-start across all formats.