Royals' Mike Moustakas: Adds two homers to career-high total
Moustaskas went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's comeback victory over the White Sox.
With all the talk surrounding Aaron Judge and his 31 home runs, you'd be hard-pressed to find many casual fans that know which AL player is ranked second behind the Yankees' rookie. Moustakas' two-homer night, and third blast in his last two games, puts him just three shots back of Judge on the season, and third overall in MLB. The third baseman's 62 RBI are 10th best in the AL, and his .566 slugging percentage ranks fifth through 87 games. Now in his seventh MLB campaign, Moustakas is having a breakout season that makes him a must-start across all formats.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Drives in three runs against Tigers•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Headed to Miami for ASG•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Muscles up for 25th homer•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Tallies another homer Tuesday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...