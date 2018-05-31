Royals' Mike Moustakas: Clubs 12th homer Wednesday

Moustakas went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 11-8 win over the Twins.

All his production came in the first two innings off Fernando Romero, as Moustakas poked a two-run double in the first and then launched his 12th homer of the year in the second to help chase the rookie from the game. While the 29-year-old is hitting only .244 (19-for-78) over his last 20 games, six of his last seven hits (three doubles, two homers) have gone for extra bases.