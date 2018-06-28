Royals' Mike Moustakas: Clubs 15th homer Wednesday

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

He went yard to lead off the seventh inning, kicking off a four-run rally that broke open a 1-1 tie. Moustakas has endured a brutal June, hitting .190 (16-for-84) on the month, but he now has 15 homers on the year and is still on pace for his second straight 30-HR campaign.

