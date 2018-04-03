Royals' Mike Moustakas: Goes hitless in Monday's loss

Moustakas went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's loss to the Tigers.

Moustakas entered the game having gone 3-for-8 (.375) with three runs scored over the Royals' first two outings. Although he struggled in this instance, the 29-year-old third baseman has shown his power in the season's early stages, as two of his three hits have been for extra bases.

