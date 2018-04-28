Royals' Mike Moustakas: Hits eighth homer of season
Moustakas went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs in the Royals' 7-4 defeat to the White Sox on Friday.
Moustakas kept rolling with this first-inning solo blast off Reynalo Lopez bringing his slash line up to .311/.336/.621 with eight home runs on the season. So far he's picked up right where he left off coming off last year's career-best campaign that saw him launch 38 home runs and put up a .835 OPS.
