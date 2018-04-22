Royals' Mike Moustakas: Hits sixth home run Sunday

Moustakas went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's victory over the Tigers.

Moustakas continued to to deliver at the plate Sunday as he extended his hit streak to 14 games and mashed his sixth home run of the year. Moustakas' RBI total is now at 17 and he's struck out in just 13.6 percent of his plate appearances thus far.

