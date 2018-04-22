Royals' Mike Moustakas: Hits sixth home run Sunday
Moustakas went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's victory over the Tigers.
Moustakas continued to to deliver at the plate Sunday as he extended his hit streak to 14 games and mashed his sixth home run of the year. Moustakas' RBI total is now at 17 and he's struck out in just 13.6 percent of his plate appearances thus far.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Hits third home run•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Homers and drives in three•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Homers and records three RBI•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Goes hitless in Monday's loss•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Could get look at first base•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Re-signs with Royals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...