Royals' Mike Moustakas: Homers and records three RBI

Moustakas went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs in the Royals' 10-0 rout of the Mariners on Monday.

Moustakas got a two-run double in the first, singled in the second and then slugged his first homer of the year in the eighth. That was more than enough for Royals starter Jakob Junis, who was masterful in seven innings of one-hit ball. Moustakas is off to a decent start, going 9-for-32 (.281) with four extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs in eight games. The 29-year-old set career bests last year in several categories, including home runs (38), RBI (85) and slugging percentage (.521), and he's a strong bet to continue producing in those areas.