Royals' Mike Moustakas: Late addition to Wednesday lineup

Updating a previous report, Moustakas (forearm) has been added to the Kansas City lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston, according to Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star. He'll start at first base and bat third.

It initially looked like Moustakas would be on the bench for the second straight day while he nursed a bruised right forearm, but the Royals evidently had a late change of heart after getting a chance to evaluate the 29-year-old earlier in the morning. The Royals scratched Lucas Duda from the lineup in order to make room for Moustakas, who will make his first career start on the opposite end of the diamond. Even though he was rested in Tuesday's contest, Moustakas still came on to pinch hit in the 10th inning, suggesting the Royals aren't concerned about the injury interrupting his hot start at the plate this season.