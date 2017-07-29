Royals' Mike Moustakas: Reaches 30-homer mark Friday

Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday against the Red Sox.

Moustakas smashed his 30th homer of the season to break open a close game, helping to lead the Royals to a road win. The 28-year-old continues to mash, as he's provided fantasy owners with a .568 slugging percentage, a number he's never come close to approaching during his career. He'll continue to be one of the very best fantasy options at the hot corner.

