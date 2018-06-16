Royals' Mike Moustakas: Records three RBI in loss Friday

Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Moustakas accounted for all the Royals' run production Friday, slashing a two-run double -- his 17th two-bagger of the year -- off Charlie Morton in the third inning and later walking with the bases loaded in the fifth. Moustakas is hitting .259/.315/.477 with 13 home runs and 33 runs scored, and his 45 RBI rank third among all MLB third basemen.