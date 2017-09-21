Royals' Mike Moustakas: Rips 37th homer among three hits

Moustakas went 3-for-4 with a double, his 37th homer and a pair of runs scored against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

After seeing his 2016 cut short by injury, Moustakas has largely been making up for lost time this year, but he'd actually gone 15 games (plus another two spent entirely on the bench) without going yard before breaking that skid Wednesday. In fact, he's homered just thrice over the course of a slump that's consumed his last 33 contests; still, that can be chalked up to bad luck more than a bad approach, so fantasy owners shouldn't be considering benching the powerful third baseman.