Royals' Mike Moustakas: Sitting out Tuesday as precautionary measure
Moustakas (forearm) was withheld from Tuesday's lineup as a precautionary measure, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
With the left-handed Chris Sale starting for the Red Sox, the Royals decided to give Moustakas another day to rest after being hit by a pitch Monday. Moustakas will likely return to the lineup in the near future, although the Royals could err on the side of caution and have him sit out one more day as they're scheduled to face another southpaw in Drew Pomeranz on Wednesday.
