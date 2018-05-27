Royals' Mike Moustakas: Takes seat Sunday
Moustakas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
With the two teams getting together for a day game in the series finale and Texas bringing a lefty to the hill in Cole Hamels, Royals manager Ned Yost decided it was an opportune time to give the lefty-hitting Moustakas his second off day of the season. Moustakas has been the Royals' top hitter in 2018 but saw his production tail off over the last five games, during which he went 2-for-19 (.105 average).
