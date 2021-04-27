Shawaryn signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Tuesday.
Once a somewhat noteworthy prospect in Boston's farm system, Shawaryn will move onto his second organization. The 26-year-old righty will likely open the year at Double-A or Triple-A.
