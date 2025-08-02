Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Yastrzemski -- who the Royals acquired from the Giants on Thursday -- didn't take long to contribute to his new team, belting a two-run homer off Kevin Gausman in the second inning of Friday's win. Yastrzemski should continue to see most of the starts against right-handed pitching, meaning he'll be busy this weekend as the Blue Jays deploy Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.