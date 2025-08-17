Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Saturday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

Yastrzemski wasted little time getting the Royals on the board, when he belted the second pitch he saw from Sean Burke deep to right-center field for a leadoff homer. It broke a five-game hitless streak for Yastrzemski, who has gone 7-for-39 (.179) with three home runs and six RBI in the 13 games since being acquired by the Royals from the Giants in late July.