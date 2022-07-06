Melendez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Astros.

Melendez followed up his first career two-homer game Monday with another long ball Tuesday. He's had trouble putting together extended stretches of success -- he hadn't hit safely in consecutive games since June 8-11 despite receiving plenty of playing time in that span. The catcher is at a .225/.317/.429 slash line with nine homers, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple through 208 plate appearances, but he'll need to show more consistency to earn widespread fantasy appeal. Even amid his struggles at the plate, Melendez is firmly ahead of Cam Gallagher on the depth chart.