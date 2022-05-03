Melendez will make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Cardinals, batting seventh while serving as the designated hitter, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Melendez didn't get off to a great start this season, hitting .167/.286/.295 in 21 games for Triple-A Omaha, but his bat is supposed to be what carries his profile, as he hit .288/.386/.625 with 41 homers across the two highest levels of the minors last season. That should earn him some starts as the designated hitter, but he should also see plenty of time behind the plate when Salvador Perez fills that spot.