Melendez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Melendez has started each of the Royals' last 12 games as either a catcher, right fielder or designated hitter, going 6-for-44 with 12 strikeouts over that span. The Royals will extend the slumping rookie a breather for the series finale, but Melendez should continue to shoulder one of the heavier workloads among catchers while top backstop Salvador Perez (thumbs) remains on the injured list. Cam Gallagher will replace Melendez behind the dish Sunday.