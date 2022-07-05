Melendez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.

The rookie backstop launched solo shots off Jake Odorizzi in the third inning and Phil Maton in the eighth. Melendez snapped an 18-game homer drought with the performance, a stretch during which he'd slashed a woeful .127/.253/.159 with only two RBI. Despite his recent struggles, the 23-year-old will remain the starter at catcher for the Royals until Salvador Perez (thumb) is ready to return, something which may not happen until late August.