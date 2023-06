Melendez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo homer and an additional RBI in Saturday's victory over the Angels.

Melendez notched his first multi-walk outing since May 29 and hit his first home run since May 28. He was slashing just .260/.283/.300 over his first 13 June appearances before Saturday, but the Royals currently don't have many options available to challenge Melendez for the starting right field spot.