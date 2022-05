Melendez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored against the White Sox on Wednesday.

The long ball was no cheap shot -- it was an absolute bomb to left-center. Melendez has now gone yard in consecutive games, flashing the big-time power that shot him up the prospect lists last season. He did strike out a couple times, but that's a reasonable tradeoff in exchange for Melendez's power from the catcher position.