Melendez went 2-for-7 with a solo home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Melendez started both games at catcher -- Salvador Perez (thumb) was hurt late in the first game while serving as the designated hitter. With Perez going on the injured list, Melendez could have a chance to be the Royals' primary backstop for at least a couple of weeks. The 23-year-old top prospect has two RBI, two runs scored, a homer and a double through 11 games, posting a .233/.324/.367 slash line, as it hasn't been a smooth adjustment to major-league pitching for him. His homer Tuesday was the first of his big-league career.