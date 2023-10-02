Melendez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Melendez was marginally better over the final month of the season, going 18-for-69 (.261) with four homers over his last 22 contests of the season. His playing time dipped a bit in the last couple of weeks, but that may have been a product of the Royals auditioning other players late in the campaign. Melendez closed 2023 with a .235/.316/.398 slash line, 16 long balls, 56 RBI, 65 runs scored, six stolen bases, 29 doubles and five triples over 148 games. A natural catcher, he focused on the outfield from May on to make progress with his hitting, which has been rather modest through two big-league seasons.