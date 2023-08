Melendez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.

Melendez is starting to show a little more consistency, going 5-for-12 with two homers over his last three games. He's up to 10 long balls and a .146 ISO through 107 contests, though that's still a reduced power pace from last year (18 homers, .176 ISO in 129 games). Melendez has added 39 RBI, 45 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .220/.298/.366 slash line in 2023.