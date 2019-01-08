Royals' MJ Melendez: Invited to big-league camp
Melendez was invited to the Royals' major-league spring training Tuesday.
Melendez is just 20 years old and has never played above Low-A, so there's effectively zero chance that he debuts this season. Still, the invitation signals good things about how the Royals feel about his future, and he'll get valuable time learning from the big-league coaching staff and working with pitchers he may one day catch in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...