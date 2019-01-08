Melendez was invited to the Royals' major-league spring training Tuesday.

Melendez is just 20 years old and has never played above Low-A, so there's effectively zero chance that he debuts this season. Still, the invitation signals good things about how the Royals feel about his future, and he'll get valuable time learning from the big-league coaching staff and working with pitchers he may one day catch in the majors.

