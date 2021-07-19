Melendez went 3-for-6 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs Sunday in Double-A Northwest Arkansas' doubleheader with Arkansas.

Though he's been overshadowed at Double-A for most of the season by top prospect Bobby Witt -- who was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday -- Melendez's accomplishments shouldn't be discounted. Melendez's round tripper in the second game of the twin bill was his 19th of the season, tops among all Double-A players. The 22-year-old Melendez is the Royals' top catching prospect in the minors, but his path to a regular role in the big leagues may be blocked by the presence of seven-time All-Star Salvador Perez, who inked a four-year, $82 million extension this spring.