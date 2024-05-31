Melendez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

Melendez's fourth-inning blast gave the Royals a 4-0 lead before things turned south for them in the middle innings. May has been a rough month for Melendez, who has gone 12-for-69 (.174) with six extra-base hits over 23 contests in the month. His previous homer was April 19, and he now has five long balls on the year to go with 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, two stolen bases and a poor .176/.238/.346 slash line through 50 games. Melendez is in a strong-side platoon role, though Garrett Hampson has started to get more looks versus righties amid Melendez's lengthy slump.