Melendez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Rockies.

Melendez ended a 17-game homer drought with his seventh-inning blast Sunday. The outfielder hit .271 with five doubles but just one RBI during his power drought. Despite the recent improvements at the plate, Melendez is still slashing a poor .190/.256/.367 with nine homers, 25 RBI, 22 runs scored and two stolen bases over 80 contests this season.