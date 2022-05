Melendez is out of the lineup Friday against the Orioles, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Melendez made his first two major-league starts Tuesday and Wednesday and will take a seat after going 2-for-6 with a walk. The 23-year-old should continue to operate as Kansas City's No. 2 catcher with Cam Gallagher (hamstring) out, but he could also see some time at designated hitter since Carlos Santana (ankle) is on the shelf as well.